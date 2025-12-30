Left Menu

Trump and Putin Discuss Tensions Over Alleged Attack on Russian Residence

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin alleged Ukraine attempted to attack his residence. Trump, concerned about the impact on peace efforts with Ukraine, learned of the incident from Putin. Kiev has denied any such attack, and Trump awaits further evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 00:33 IST
Trump and Putin Discuss Tensions Over Alleged Attack on Russian Residence
U.S. President

In a recent revelation, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin informed him about an alleged Ukrainian attempt to attack Putin's residence in northern Russia. This assertion, however, has been firmly denied by Kyiv.

During a discussion with reporters, Trump expressed his strong disapproval of the situation, expressing concern over how such allegations might impact ongoing peace negotiations. The President admitted learning of the incident directly from Putin and emphasized the timing as inappropriate for such actions.

When probed about evidence supporting this claim, Trump remarked that the truth will eventually surface. He termed his recent conversation with Putin as very productive and acknowledged ongoing challenges in resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Bhandup: Fatal Reversal Accident Involving BEST Bus

Tragedy Strikes in Bhandup: Fatal Reversal Accident Involving BEST Bus

 India
2
U.S. Launches Covert Operation in Venezuela Targeting Drug Vessels

U.S. Launches Covert Operation in Venezuela Targeting Drug Vessels

 Global
3
Trump and Netanyahu Unite Against Iran Amid Ceasefire Challenges

Trump and Netanyahu Unite Against Iran Amid Ceasefire Challenges

 Global
4
Market Volatility as U.S. Stocks Dip Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Market Volatility as U.S. Stocks Dip Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025