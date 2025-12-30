Trump and Putin Discuss Tensions Over Alleged Attack on Russian Residence

In a recent revelation, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin informed him about an alleged Ukrainian attempt to attack Putin's residence in northern Russia. This assertion, however, has been firmly denied by Kyiv.

During a discussion with reporters, Trump expressed his strong disapproval of the situation, expressing concern over how such allegations might impact ongoing peace negotiations. The President admitted learning of the incident directly from Putin and emphasized the timing as inappropriate for such actions.

When probed about evidence supporting this claim, Trump remarked that the truth will eventually surface. He termed his recent conversation with Putin as very productive and acknowledged ongoing challenges in resolving the conflict in Ukraine.