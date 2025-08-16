Left Menu

Punjab CM Honors Local Heroes: Independence Day State Awards

During the Independence Day celebrations, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann awarded 26 individuals for their exceptional contributions in various fields. Additionally, several police officers were recognized for their outstanding service, highlighting the important role they play in public safety and civic service.

In a grand celebration marking Independence Day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann presented state awards to 26 distinguished individuals for their extraordinary service across a range of fields. The recipients hailed from diverse professions including social activism, literature, poetry, environmental advocacy, and government service, reflecting their significant impact on the community.

Among the honored were Dr. Anupama Gupta from Amritsar, Master Tegbir Singh of Roopnagar, and Sarupinder Singh of Patiala. Each awardee demonstrated exemplary dedication and made notable contributions in their respective areas.

Moreover, the Chief Minister conferred the Chief Minister's Rakshak Padak upon four police officers and awarded the Chief Minister's Medal for Outstanding Duty to 15 other police personnel. This recognition underscores the critical role played by the police in maintaining public safety and fulfilling civic duties. Esteemed officers awarded included ASI Rajinder Singh, ASI Narinder Singh, and Senior Constable Jaswant Singh, highlighting their relentless commitment to duty in Punjab.

