Tripura CM Joins Janmashtami Festivities, Nationwide Celebrations Underway

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha joined Janmashtami celebrations on Friday at the Krishna Temple in Agartala's Banamalipur. Organized by the Tripura Yadav Samaj, the event drew a crowd of devotees eager to pray, sing devotional songs, and participate in cultural programs.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Saha extended greetings to the people and commended the Yadav community for their dedication to preserving and promoting spiritual and cultural heritage. Separately, President Droupadi Murmu issued a statement wishing all Indians on the eve of Janmashtami.

The President's Secretariat release quoted President Murmu emphasizing the inspiration found in the teachings of Lord Krishna, urging the adoption of Krishna's eternal values for societal and national strength. Meanwhile, preparations in Gujarat's Dwarka and other regions, including Maharashtra, have been made for Janmashtami, especially for the Dahi Handi event, celebrating Lord Krishna's playful love for butter and curd.