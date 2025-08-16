Left Menu

Union Minister and Prime Minister Modi Respond to Kishtwar Cloudburst Crisis

In the wake of a devastating cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are overseeing relief efforts. The disaster has led to multiple fatalities and injuries. Rescue operations are underway with military and local authorities mobilizing resources to aid victims.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh visits cloudburst-affected areas of Kishtwar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited cloudburst-hit areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday. The natural disaster struck the Machail Mata Yatra route on Thursday, causing flash floods and destruction, with numerous casualties among pilgrims and locals.

Singh, speaking to ANI, stated that the government acted promptly, with Prime Minister Modi taking personal interest in monitoring the situation. The immediate response included transporting equipment overnight with the help of the CRPF, alongside efforts from the Air Force, Indian Army, and Jammu-Kashmir Police. Singh reported that 52 bodies have been recovered, out of which four remain unidentified, while serious cases have been referred to Jammu Medical College.

Jammu & Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat confirmed the recovery of 52 bodies and reassured that those injured are out of danger. The Indian Air Force is prepared to assist in rescue operations with helicopters stationed on standby. As weather conditions improve, operations will intensify with local communities providing support.

In his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Modi extended solidarity to those affected by the calamities, acknowledging the ongoing challenges posed by natural disasters across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

