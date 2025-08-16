India Mourns the Loss of Nagaland Governor La Ganesan

The Indian political landscape has lost a veteran statesman with the passing of Nagaland Governor La Ganesan. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundararajan hailed him as a 'great patriot' and emphasized his deep commitment to Tamil literature and public service.

La Ganesan breathed his last at 6:23 PM on August 15 in Chennai's Apollo Hospital. His demise, coinciding with Independence Day, marked a poignant moment for the nation. In his honor, the Nagaland government declared a seven-day state mourning, during which the national flag will be at half-mast and official entertainment events suspended.

Commemorating his lifelong service, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed heartfelt condolences, noting his significant contributions across various states, including his roles as Rajya Sabha member and governor in Manipur, West Bengal, and Nagaland.

(With inputs from agencies.)