India Mourns the Loss of Nagaland Governor La Ganesan

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, a revered political figure known for his service and dedication, passed away in Chennai. Tributes pour in from leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting his contributions to Tamil literature and politics. Nagaland will observe state mourning from August 16-22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 08:59 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian political landscape has lost a veteran statesman with the passing of Nagaland Governor La Ganesan. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundararajan hailed him as a 'great patriot' and emphasized his deep commitment to Tamil literature and public service.

La Ganesan breathed his last at 6:23 PM on August 15 in Chennai's Apollo Hospital. His demise, coinciding with Independence Day, marked a poignant moment for the nation. In his honor, the Nagaland government declared a seven-day state mourning, during which the national flag will be at half-mast and official entertainment events suspended.

Commemorating his lifelong service, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed heartfelt condolences, noting his significant contributions across various states, including his roles as Rajya Sabha member and governor in Manipur, West Bengal, and Nagaland.

