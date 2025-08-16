PM Modi to Unveil Landmark Highway Projects in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil two significant National Highway projects in Delhi on August 17, 2025, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Valued at nearly Rs 11,000 crore, the projects will be inaugurated at an event in Rohini, Delhi, where PM Modi will also address the public.

The ventures include the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II). They are integral to the Indian government's strategy to alleviate traffic congestion in the capital by improving connectivity and reducing travel time, a vision aligned with Modi's commitment to world-class infrastructure and seamless mobility.

The 10.1 km Delhi segment of the Dwarka Expressway, constructed at a cost of approximately Rs. 5,360 crore, ensures multi-modal connectivity to major areas, including Yashobhoomi and the Delhi Metro Blue and Orange lines. Simultaneously, the Urban Extension Road-II will link Alipur to Dichaon Kalan, further enhancing traffic flow around Delhi's critical routes and boosting industrial connectivity in the National Capital Region.

