Fugitive Arrested After 26 Years on the Run: CBI Nabs Accused Killer

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Mohammad Dilshad, who had been on the run for 26 years after allegedly committing a murder in Saudi Arabia in 1999, the agency stated on Saturday. The CBI initiated a local prosecution case in April 2022 following a request from Saudi authorities.

CBI reported that after the murder in Riyadh, where Dilshad worked as a heavy motor mechanic and security guard, he fled to India and remained untraceable. Although a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued, he avoided capture by using a false identity.

Investigators discovered Dilshad had been traveling to Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia with a falsified identity. Using technological and human intelligence, his new passport was identified, prompting a second LOC. Dilshad was arrested at Indira Gandhi Airport in New Delhi on August 11 as he traveled from Saudi Arabia. He has been remanded to judicial custody, with further investigation ongoing, according to the CBI.