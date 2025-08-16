Left Menu

Fugitive Arrested After 26 Years on the Run: CBI Nabs Accused Killer

The CBI has apprehended Mohammad Dilshad, a fugitive for 26 years, on charges of a 1999 murder in Saudi Arabia. Despite evading arrest due to a false identity, he was captured at Delhi's airport. The arrest followed international collaboration and advanced investigative techniques.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 12:47 IST
Fugitive Arrested After 26 Years on the Run: CBI Nabs Accused Killer
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Mohammad Dilshad, who had been on the run for 26 years after allegedly committing a murder in Saudi Arabia in 1999, the agency stated on Saturday. The CBI initiated a local prosecution case in April 2022 following a request from Saudi authorities.

CBI reported that after the murder in Riyadh, where Dilshad worked as a heavy motor mechanic and security guard, he fled to India and remained untraceable. Although a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued, he avoided capture by using a false identity.

Investigators discovered Dilshad had been traveling to Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia with a falsified identity. Using technological and human intelligence, his new passport was identified, prompting a second LOC. Dilshad was arrested at Indira Gandhi Airport in New Delhi on August 11 as he traveled from Saudi Arabia. He has been remanded to judicial custody, with further investigation ongoing, according to the CBI.

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025