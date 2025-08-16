Sacred Restoration: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Mathura Pilgrimage Sites

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked Janmashtami by offering prayers at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple in Mathura. During his visit, the CM pledged to restore Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Gokul, Baldeo, Govardhan, and Radha Kund as 'Teerths' or sacred pilgrimage sites, underscoring their religious importance.

Addressing the public, Adityanath stated the government's commitment to reinstating these revered sites to their former glory. Janmashtami, the celebration of Lord Krishna's birth, holds particular significance in Mathura and Vrindavan, areas central to Krishna's childhood stories and 'Baal Leela'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu both extended Janmashtami greetings, emphasizing the festival's ethos of faith, joy, and spiritual reflection. PM Modi's message expressed hopes for renewed energy and enthusiasm, while President Murmu highlighted Lord Krishna's teachings on self-realization and eternal values, urging citizens to embody these principles for a stronger society.

(With inputs from agencies.)