Sacred Restoration: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Mathura Pilgrimage Sites
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visited Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple on Janmashtami, promising to restore Mathura and nearby sites as sacred pilgrimage destinations. PM Modi and President Murmu extended Janmashtami greetings, emphasizing Lord Krishna's spiritual teachings and the festival's cultural significance across India.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked Janmashtami by offering prayers at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple in Mathura. During his visit, the CM pledged to restore Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Gokul, Baldeo, Govardhan, and Radha Kund as 'Teerths' or sacred pilgrimage sites, underscoring their religious importance.
Addressing the public, Adityanath stated the government's commitment to reinstating these revered sites to their former glory. Janmashtami, the celebration of Lord Krishna's birth, holds particular significance in Mathura and Vrindavan, areas central to Krishna's childhood stories and 'Baal Leela'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu both extended Janmashtami greetings, emphasizing the festival's ethos of faith, joy, and spiritual reflection. PM Modi's message expressed hopes for renewed energy and enthusiasm, while President Murmu highlighted Lord Krishna's teachings on self-realization and eternal values, urging citizens to embody these principles for a stronger society.
