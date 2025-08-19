Left Menu

BJP's Jagdambika Pal Defends Election Commission Amid Bihar Opposition Uprising

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal criticizes opposition parties for undermining the Election Commission, accusing them of spreading confusion during a Bihar campaign. As the opposition's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' progresses, Pal and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav debate key issues, highlighting tensions between democratic processes and alleged electoral malpractices.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Jagdambika Pal, voiced staunch support for the Election Commission, criticizing opposition parties for purportedly trying to undermine the institution without substantial proof. Pal lambasted the opposition's ongoing campaign in Bihar, accusing them of lacking faith in democracy and inciting public unrest.

"The Parliament session is ongoing, while they roam in Bihar, showing no faith in our democracy. They are spreading confusion," Pal told ANI, emphasizing that the Commission demanded evidence within seven days from opposition leaders on their claims of electoral fraud.

Pal questioned the opposition's stance, highlighting their electoral successes despite alleged system flaws. The issue gains prominence as the opposition's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' progresses, protesting against the Election Commission's voter list revisions. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav continue their campaigns, with Yadav critiquing the Chief Election Commissioner's lack of factual responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

