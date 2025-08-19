Agri Startup Festival 2.0: Path to Sustainable Agricultural Future
Agri Startup Festival 2.0, hosted by SRM College of Agricultural Sciences and backed by the Isha Save Soil Movement, showcased sustainable agriculture solutions in Tamil Nadu. The event emphasized empowering farmers, promoting natural farming, and fostering innovation to drive India's agricultural prosperity by 2047.
At the heart of Tamil Nadu, the Agri Startup Festival 2.0 unfolded, illuminating pathways to sustainable agriculture. Organized by SRM College of Agricultural Sciences in collaboration with the Isha Save Soil Movement, the event aimed to rejuvenate India's agrarian landscape by 2047.
Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor of SRMIST, underscored the urgency of strengthening agriculture for national prosperity. The festival provided a platform for dialogue, bringing together farmers, innovators, and experts to share insights and sustainable farming practices.
Distinguished attendees, including Mr. N. Selvam from the Indian government's Agriculture & Farmer Welfare department and industry leaders, stressed natural farming's role in transforming India's agricultural sector. The festival demonstrated that with continuous innovation and collaboration, sustainable farming can secure a nutritious, chemical-free future for all.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SIMBEX 2025: Strengthening Maritime Ties Between Singapore and India
Language Row: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Supports Mamata Banerjee Against Delhi Police Remarks
Mayo Alumni Summit 2025: Celebrating 150 Years of Legacy and Innovation
Tamil Nadu Sets Ambitious Economic Transformation Path
Delhi to Launch Over 100 Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs by 2025