Agri Startup Festival 2.0: Path to Sustainable Agricultural Future

At the heart of Tamil Nadu, the Agri Startup Festival 2.0 unfolded, illuminating pathways to sustainable agriculture. Organized by SRM College of Agricultural Sciences in collaboration with the Isha Save Soil Movement, the event aimed to rejuvenate India's agrarian landscape by 2047.

Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor of SRMIST, underscored the urgency of strengthening agriculture for national prosperity. The festival provided a platform for dialogue, bringing together farmers, innovators, and experts to share insights and sustainable farming practices.

Distinguished attendees, including Mr. N. Selvam from the Indian government's Agriculture & Farmer Welfare department and industry leaders, stressed natural farming's role in transforming India's agricultural sector. The festival demonstrated that with continuous innovation and collaboration, sustainable farming can secure a nutritious, chemical-free future for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)