Tragic Aftermath of Kishtwar Cloudburst: 61 Dead, Rescue Operations Continue
Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah stated that finding survivors from the recent Kishtwar cloudburst disaster is nearly impossible. With 61 confirmed dead and 116 rescued, a team of experts will investigate vulnerable areas to prevent future incidents. Rescue operations by multiple agencies are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:49 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grim prospects of finding any survivors from the devastating Kishtwar incident, attributing the disaster to a cloudburst rather than a glacial lake breach.
Abdullah assured the appointment of expert teams to identify vulnerable areas and prevent future catastrophes, following significant loss of life compared to previous incidents.
The tragedy has claimed 61 lives with 116 individuals rescued so far. An extensive rescue operation led by multiple agencies, including CISF and Indian Army, is in full swing to locate the missing.
