New Chevening Scholarship Opens Doors for Uttar Pradesh Students

The United Kingdom and the state of Uttar Pradesh agreed on a Chevening scholarship deal, enabling five students each year to pursue their studies in the UK with fully funded scholarships. This agreement was formalized when British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, visited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

Expressing optimism about the strengthening UK-India relations, Commissioner Cameron highlighted the potential business opportunities brought about by the recently signed Free Trade Agreement and Vision 35. She noted the significance of the new scholarships as a positive step forward in the bilateral relationship.

The Chevening program, funded by the UK government, offers international scholarships for higher education in the UK. To qualify, candidates must possess an undergraduate degree and an acceptance from a master's program in the UK. Selected students receive full tuition, a stipend, travel allowance, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)