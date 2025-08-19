Left Menu

New Chevening Scholarship Opens Doors for Uttar Pradesh Students

The UK and Uttar Pradesh have signed a Chevening scholarship agreement, offering fully funded scholarships to five students annually. The pact, signed during British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron’s visit to UP, promises strengthened UK-India ties and enhanced opportunities in education and business through recent FTAs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:50 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (left) and British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The United Kingdom and the state of Uttar Pradesh agreed on a Chevening scholarship deal, enabling five students each year to pursue their studies in the UK with fully funded scholarships. This agreement was formalized when British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, visited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

Expressing optimism about the strengthening UK-India relations, Commissioner Cameron highlighted the potential business opportunities brought about by the recently signed Free Trade Agreement and Vision 35. She noted the significance of the new scholarships as a positive step forward in the bilateral relationship.

The Chevening program, funded by the UK government, offers international scholarships for higher education in the UK. To qualify, candidates must possess an undergraduate degree and an acceptance from a master's program in the UK. Selected students receive full tuition, a stipend, travel allowance, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

