Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Delhi as Dog Enthusiasts Clash with Authorities

In Delhi, a group of self-proclaimed 'dog lovers' allegedly obstructed municipal workers during a drive to capture stray dogs. The group is accused of assaulting staff, liberating the dogs, and vandalizing a vehicle. This incident is part of a larger legal dispute concerning stray dogs in urban areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:17 IST
Tensions Rise in Delhi as Dog Enthusiasts Clash with Authorities
Rohini DCP Rajeev Ranjan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A confrontation between dog enthusiasts and authorities has erupted in Delhi, as a group reportedly obstructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) during a stray dog-catching operation in Rohini.

According to police reports, this group of 15-20 individuals allegedly assaulted MCD workers, released two captured stray dogs, and vandalized their vehicle, including breaking windows and stealing official documents. "A case has been registered for obstructing a public servant's duty and theft," stated Rohini DCP Rajeev Ranjan.

This incident follows four FIRs filed after unauthorized protests by dog enthusiasts in New Delhi on August 11 and 12. The ongoing legal battle, underscored by a Supreme Court order on August 11 mandating the removal of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets, remains heated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025