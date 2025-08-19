Tensions Rise in Delhi as Dog Enthusiasts Clash with Authorities

A confrontation between dog enthusiasts and authorities has erupted in Delhi, as a group reportedly obstructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) during a stray dog-catching operation in Rohini.

According to police reports, this group of 15-20 individuals allegedly assaulted MCD workers, released two captured stray dogs, and vandalized their vehicle, including breaking windows and stealing official documents. "A case has been registered for obstructing a public servant's duty and theft," stated Rohini DCP Rajeev Ranjan.

This incident follows four FIRs filed after unauthorized protests by dog enthusiasts in New Delhi on August 11 and 12. The ongoing legal battle, underscored by a Supreme Court order on August 11 mandating the removal of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets, remains heated.

(With inputs from agencies.)