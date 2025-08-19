Left Menu

Arunachal's Golden Jubilee: A Celebration of Democracy and Opportunity

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik marked the 50th anniversary of the State Legislative Assembly in Itanagar, highlighting democratic progress and future challenges. Celebrations included commemorative events and initiatives for sustainable development. The Governor emphasized historical achievements and urged for continuous progress in leadership, empowerment, and cultural preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:22 IST
Arunachal's Golden Jubilee: A Celebration of Democracy and Opportunity
Governor KT Parnaik, along with various state ministers at golden jubilee celebrations of legislative assembly (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant ceremony held at the Assembly Complex in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General (Retd.) KT Parnaik unveiled a commemorative pillar marking the Golden Jubilee of the state's Legislative Assembly. This event celebrated the rich history of the Assembly, with Governor Parnaik, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and cabinet members uniting symbolically by pouring waters and placing stones from several of the state's rivers into a unity aquarium.

Governor Parnaik lauded the Legislative Assembly's 50-year journey, calling it a testament to democracy, unity, and governance. He praised past leaders' vision and dedication that guided Arunachal Pradesh to stand as a beacon of harmony and democratic maturity in the North-East. Felicitating former leaders, he emphasized the Assembly's role in shaping policies and laws to benefit the populace.

The Governor called on youth to embrace their heritage and dreams. He outlined future priorities including sustainable development, empowerment of women and marginalised communities, infrastructure improvements, and economic diversification through eco-friendly initiatives. He reiterated the importance of integrating Arunachal's rich cultural heritage with development plans to preserve the state's unique identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025