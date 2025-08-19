Arunachal's Golden Jubilee: A Celebration of Democracy and Opportunity
Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik marked the 50th anniversary of the State Legislative Assembly in Itanagar, highlighting democratic progress and future challenges. Celebrations included commemorative events and initiatives for sustainable development. The Governor emphasized historical achievements and urged for continuous progress in leadership, empowerment, and cultural preservation.
In a vibrant ceremony held at the Assembly Complex in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General (Retd.) KT Parnaik unveiled a commemorative pillar marking the Golden Jubilee of the state's Legislative Assembly. This event celebrated the rich history of the Assembly, with Governor Parnaik, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and cabinet members uniting symbolically by pouring waters and placing stones from several of the state's rivers into a unity aquarium.
Governor Parnaik lauded the Legislative Assembly's 50-year journey, calling it a testament to democracy, unity, and governance. He praised past leaders' vision and dedication that guided Arunachal Pradesh to stand as a beacon of harmony and democratic maturity in the North-East. Felicitating former leaders, he emphasized the Assembly's role in shaping policies and laws to benefit the populace.
The Governor called on youth to embrace their heritage and dreams. He outlined future priorities including sustainable development, empowerment of women and marginalised communities, infrastructure improvements, and economic diversification through eco-friendly initiatives. He reiterated the importance of integrating Arunachal's rich cultural heritage with development plans to preserve the state's unique identity.
