Left Menu

Pioneering Sustainable Skies: IOC Partners with Air India for Greener Aviation

Indian Oil Corporation has signed an agreement to supply sustainable aviation fuel to Air India, marking a major advancement in sustainable aviation practices in India. Utilizing used cooking oil, IOC's Panipat refinery will produce 35,000 tonnes of SAF annually. This move aligns with global decarbonization goals and supports India's growth in green aviation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:26 IST
Pioneering Sustainable Skies: IOC Partners with Air India for Greener Aviation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Air India have entered a landmark agreement to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), pushing for a cleaner aviation sector in India. The partnership aims to leverage IOC's production capabilities and Air India's operational reach to set new standards in environmental responsibility.

Production of SAF is scheduled to begin in December at IOC's Panipat refinery. By using used cooking oil sourced from major chains such as ITC and Haldiram's, the refinery is expected to produce 35,000 tonnes of this green fuel annually. SAF, made from non-petroleum feedstocks, is key to reducing aviation emissions.

The initiative supports India's mandatory 1% SAF blending in international flights by 2027 and reaffirms both companies' dedication to global decarbonization objectives. Certified under ICAO's CORSIA, IOC's SAF production aligns with stringent international sustainability standards, marking a significant milestone in India's energy transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025