Pioneering Sustainable Skies: IOC Partners with Air India for Greener Aviation

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Air India have entered a landmark agreement to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), pushing for a cleaner aviation sector in India. The partnership aims to leverage IOC's production capabilities and Air India's operational reach to set new standards in environmental responsibility.

Production of SAF is scheduled to begin in December at IOC's Panipat refinery. By using used cooking oil sourced from major chains such as ITC and Haldiram's, the refinery is expected to produce 35,000 tonnes of this green fuel annually. SAF, made from non-petroleum feedstocks, is key to reducing aviation emissions.

The initiative supports India's mandatory 1% SAF blending in international flights by 2027 and reaffirms both companies' dedication to global decarbonization objectives. Certified under ICAO's CORSIA, IOC's SAF production aligns with stringent international sustainability standards, marking a significant milestone in India's energy transition.

