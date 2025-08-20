Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked: Accused Identified and Investigation Underway

The Delhi Police have identified the attacker of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as Rajesh Khimji from Rajkot, Gujarat. His identity is under verification through documents, following his arrest at the Jan Sunvai event where he pleaded for his imprisoned relative's release.

Post the attack, officials including Delhi's Chief Secretary and Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh reached Gupta's residence. BJP state chief Virendraa Sachdeva confirmed Gupta's stable condition, assuring the public of her resilience and undeterred schedule.

The incident unfolded when Khimji presented papers to Gupta and attempted to pull her, leading to mild jostling. He was apprehended promptly, and investigations are ongoing. Leaders across the political spectrum denounce the violence, reinforcing that democracy allows dissent but not violence.

