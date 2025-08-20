Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked: Accused Identified and Investigation Underway
The Delhi Police have identified Rajesh Khimji from Rajkot as the accused in the attack on CM Rekha Gupta. During a Jan Sunvai, he attempted to pull the chief minister toward him. Despite the attack, CM Gupta remains stable, and authorities are investigating the incident.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police have identified the attacker of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as Rajesh Khimji from Rajkot, Gujarat. His identity is under verification through documents, following his arrest at the Jan Sunvai event where he pleaded for his imprisoned relative's release.
Post the attack, officials including Delhi's Chief Secretary and Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh reached Gupta's residence. BJP state chief Virendraa Sachdeva confirmed Gupta's stable condition, assuring the public of her resilience and undeterred schedule.
The incident unfolded when Khimji presented papers to Gupta and attempted to pull her, leading to mild jostling. He was apprehended promptly, and investigations are ongoing. Leaders across the political spectrum denounce the violence, reinforcing that democracy allows dissent but not violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul must behave, respect constitutional values: BJP to Congress leader on SC's rebuke
Firing at Shiv Sena leader in police station: HC denies bail to ex-BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad
HP: Contractor transports sand, gravel on motorcycles in Sirmaur; BJP alleges major scam under Sukhu govt
BJP wins Senior Dy Mayor, Dy Mayor posts unopposed in Manesar Municipal Corporation polls
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's convoy attacked in Bengal's Cooch Behar