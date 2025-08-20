Remembering Rajiv Gandhi: A Tribute to India's Visionary Leader

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka paid homage to former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi in Delhi. Vikramarka lauded Gandhi's significant contributions to India's economy and technological advancements, noting his pivotal role in modernizing the nation during his brief leadership period.

In Delhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also honored her late father with floral tributes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined in, acknowledging Rajiv Gandhi's legacy in a message shared on 'X', expressing his respects on the occasion of the former Prime Minister's birth anniversary.

Rajiv Gandhi, who ascended to power at age 40 following his mother Indira Gandhi's assassination, served as India's youngest Prime Minister from October 1984 until December 1989. Known for his forward-thinking policies, he played a crucial role in advancing India's technological landscape, setting the stage for the IT revolution that unfolded in subsequent decades.

Gandhi's administration enacted significant economic reforms, including promoting computer and telecommunications education, and establishing key industry organizations, which drove the growth of India's software sector. His strategic foresight in reducing import duties on technology paved the way for India's burgeoning IT industry.

