Controversial Constitution Bill Sparks Political Fury in India

The political landscape in India is heating up with the controversial Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025. The Bill proposes to remove ministers facing serious allegations of corruption or offenses, creating a stark divide in opinions among political leaders.

RJD MP Sudhakar Singh accused the government of pushing the country towards dictatorship, suggesting that the Bill aims to suppress opposition through fear of arrest. Singh went so far as to compare India with Pakistan and Bangladesh, where he claimed opposition figures often face imprisonment or exile.

Conversely, Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Bellad endorsed the Bill, labeling critics as 'thieves' and suggesting it will primarily affect those trying to cling to power through corrupt means. Meanwhile, Congress MP KC Venugopal dismissed the Bill as a diversionary tactic, aiming to draw attention away from electoral issues and controversial political movements, calling it an unconstitutional vendetta.

(With inputs from agencies.)