Uttarakhand CM Demands Justice for Murdered Youth, Presents Ambitious Budget

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reached out to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in a bid to address the murder of Uttarakhand youth Sahil Bisht in Ambala. Dhami underscored the need for a prompt apprehension of those responsible and emphasized the necessity of imposing stringent penalties.

Saini assured Dhami that the Haryana government is committed to ensuring justice, with police authorities instructed to act swiftly. Saini also extended his condolences to Bisht's family, reaffirming that thorough actions will be taken in the matter. Dhami expressed solidarity with the family, vowing state support in their quest for justice.

Meanwhile, Dhami outlined the supplementary budget during the Bhararisain Assembly session. The budget aligns with Prime Minister Modi's development vision, aiming at sustainable and inclusive growth. Prioritizing human capital, it caters to various sections of society, with specific allocations for electrification, health, housing, disaster management, and journalist welfare.

