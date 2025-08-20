Infant's Demise at GMCH Triggers Arrest and Investigation
A nurse has been arrested following the death of an infant at Gauhati Medical College, prompting a high-level investigation. Assam's Chief Minister has assured strict action against negligence, while a committee has been formed to probe the tragic incident.
- Country:
- India
An infant's death at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) has led to the arrest of a nurse by Guwahati police. DCP Mrinal Deka confirmed the arrest of Bhanupriya Misong, who was responsible for the room on the day of the incident.
The case, registered as 140/25 at the Bhangagarh police station, follows the investigation into the death of a 4-day-old infant girl at GMCH's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. In response, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the hospital on August 18 and ordered a probe, urging police to review CCTV footage.
The Chief Minister assured stringent measures if negligence is detected. He stated that GMCH's Principal has initiated an inquiry to be conducted by a team including Additional Chief Secretary L Sweety Changsan and experts like Dr Anup Barman, and an AIIMS Child Specialist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches portal through which indigenous people living in 'sensitive areas' can apply for arms licences.
Reopening of a 35-Year-Old Case: Justice for Kashmiri Pandit Nurse
Mystery Unfolds: Was the Young Nurse's Death a Murder?
Tragedy in Singur: Mystery Surrounds Nurse's Death
Death of Young Nurse Sparks Tensions: Calls for Central Investigation