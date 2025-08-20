Left Menu

Infant's Demise at GMCH Triggers Arrest and Investigation

A nurse has been arrested following the death of an infant at Gauhati Medical College, prompting a high-level investigation. Assam's Chief Minister has assured strict action against negligence, while a committee has been formed to probe the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:49 IST
Infant's Demise at GMCH Triggers Arrest and Investigation
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An infant's death at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) has led to the arrest of a nurse by Guwahati police. DCP Mrinal Deka confirmed the arrest of Bhanupriya Misong, who was responsible for the room on the day of the incident.

The case, registered as 140/25 at the Bhangagarh police station, follows the investigation into the death of a 4-day-old infant girl at GMCH's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. In response, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the hospital on August 18 and ordered a probe, urging police to review CCTV footage.

The Chief Minister assured stringent measures if negligence is detected. He stated that GMCH's Principal has initiated an inquiry to be conducted by a team including Additional Chief Secretary L Sweety Changsan and experts like Dr Anup Barman, and an AIIMS Child Specialist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025