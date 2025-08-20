Infant's Demise at GMCH Triggers Arrest and Investigation

An infant's death at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) has led to the arrest of a nurse by Guwahati police. DCP Mrinal Deka confirmed the arrest of Bhanupriya Misong, who was responsible for the room on the day of the incident.

The case, registered as 140/25 at the Bhangagarh police station, follows the investigation into the death of a 4-day-old infant girl at GMCH's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. In response, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the hospital on August 18 and ordered a probe, urging police to review CCTV footage.

The Chief Minister assured stringent measures if negligence is detected. He stated that GMCH's Principal has initiated an inquiry to be conducted by a team including Additional Chief Secretary L Sweety Changsan and experts like Dr Anup Barman, and an AIIMS Child Specialist.

