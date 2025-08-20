Gujarat: A Rising Star in India's Automotive Industry

In a significant development for India's automotive sector, North Gujarat has quickly emerged as a leading manufacturing hub, driven by compelling infrastructure and strategic policies. Suzuki Motors Gujarat's facility, boasting an annual production capacity of 7.5 lakh car units, has been pivotal in attracting global automotive giants, the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) announced. The state's appeal to investors is set to rise further as Suzuki confirmed an investment of 32 billion rupees for establishing a fourth production line dedicated to Electric Vehicles (EVs).

The years between 2012 and 2015 marked a transformative period for Gujarat as international automobile manufacturers poured investments into the state. Notably, 2014 was a milestone when Suzuki Motors signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a mega manufacturing unit. Over the years, substantial investments have been made, generating significant employment opportunities and making Suzuki's Gujarat plant one of India's largest automobile manufacturing facilities, catalyzing the auto component sector in regions like Mehsana.

Gujarat's well-connected port infrastructure has further enhanced its reputation as a key export hub, with exports reaching approximately INR 3,459 crore in 2024. Strategic markets include South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Japan, the UAE, and Chile. The state's investment in the automobile sector reached Rs 29,700 crore in FY 2022-23, showcasing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.4% over five years. Key developments include concluded agreements with Suzuki for the establishment of a major Battery Plant and an EV Manufacturing Facility within the Mandal Becharaji Special Investment Region (SIR). These initiatives underscore Gujarat's trajectory towards being a global automotive powerhouse, with the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences set to highlight the state's growth and investment potential.

