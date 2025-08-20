Left Menu

Empowering Through Magic: Gopinath Muthukad's Vision for Disability Inclusion

Gopinath Muthukad, a professional magician, is spearheading the International Institute of People with Disabilities (IIPD) in Kasaragod. Scheduled for completion in 2026, the institute aims to empower individuals with disabilities through personalized therapies and art. Muthukad's initiatives highlight the potential for arts to foster social inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-08-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 16:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The International Institute of People with Disabilities (IIPD) in Kasaragod is set to empower individuals with disabilities when it completes its first phase in 2026, according to professional magician-turned-philanthropist Gopinath Muthukad. Inspired by the Different Art Centre (DAC) in Thiruvananthapuram, the IIPD aims to offer personalized therapies and training sessions in various art forms including magic, music, and dance, entirely free of cost.

Muthukad, who has conducted multiple national awareness campaigns promoting inclusivity for individuals with disabilities, emphasized the need for social support and accessible infrastructure. The DAC model has been successful, enabling individuals to transform from marginalized groups into self-reliant figures, an approach IIPD aims to expand upon.

The new project, built on an expansive 25-acre land, will accommodate 1,000 beneficiaries and cost around ₹100 crore. The initiative has gained national attention, with significant public encouragement and participation in events like the Illusion to Inspiration magic show, aiming to draw attention to the cause of disability inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

