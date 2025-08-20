Punjab's Legacy of Unity: Aman Arora's Tribute to Sant Longowal

Punjab Cabinet Minister and AAP State President Aman Arora on Wednesday paid tribute to Sant Harchand Singh Longowal on the 40th anniversary of his death, lauding him as a leader who prioritized peace and unity in Punjab over personal interests. The event, a blood donation camp organized by the Sangrur branch of the Indian Red Cross Society, saw Arora emphasizing Longowal's enduring legacy as a beacon for peace-loving citizens.

Arora expressed concern over political parties misusing Longowal's legacy for personal gain, despite his sacrifices for Punjab's unity. On the solemn occasion, Arora, along with Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, SDM Charanjot Singh Walia, Municipal Council President Parminder Kaur Barar, and local officials, joined in the act of donating blood.

The commemoration saw Arora laying foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 2.64 crore in Longowal, including a modern library, clinic, and pond renovation. He highlighted the state's vision, stating Rs 65 crore worth of projects have been completed, setting a state record. Arora emphasized the commitment under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's leadership to bolster healthcare, education, and infrastructure, while addressing past regressions.

Arora, reflecting on Longowal's historical significance, said his father taught him the importance of genuine work over theatrics in politics. He assured no pending projects in the constituency within a year, lauding enhanced infrastructure to accelerate Sunam constituency's growth.