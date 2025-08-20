Left Menu

FITT Forward 2025: Accelerating India's Deep-Tech Leap

FITT Forward 2025 at IIT Delhi brings together deep-tech startups, policymakers, and investors to propel India onto the global innovation stage. The event, crucial for national initiatives like Startup India and Make in India, features new startups, industry partnerships, and groundbreaking technological exhibits.

In a transformative stride for India's deep-tech landscape, FITT Forward 2025, an influential national conclave, convenes on August 21-22, 2025 at IIT Delhi's prestigious campus. Organized by the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), the event strategically unites startups, policymakers, global investors, and research luminaries, aiming to boost India's role in global innovation.

Under the visionary guidance of Dr. Nikhil Agarwal, the Managing Director of FITT, along with prominent academic leaders Prof. Preeti Ranjan Panda and Prof. Rangan Banerjee, the conclave is designed to foster collaboration among innovators, investors, and industry leaders. The goal is clear: to rapidly advance India's deep-tech sector by converting emerging ideas into scalable enterprises, thereby aligning with key national schemes like Startup India, Make in India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Expectations run high as senior government officials, alongside over 30 tech-savvy startups and investors, gather for the event. Attendees anticipate the signing of more than 20 MoUs, myriad startup-investor meetings, and several CSR partnership announcements. Participating startups will unveil groundbreaking innovations, including a bio-processing technology that converts ordinary fabrics into herbal wellness garments, a portable urine protein diagnostic device for rural healthcare, and a pioneering transdermal nutrient delivery system.

