Gangtok's Rally for Animal Rights: A Compassionate Outcry

In a powerful demonstration of solidarity, hundreds of animal lovers in Gangtok rallied against the Supreme Court's directive to remove and relocate stray dogs in the Delhi NCR region.

The protest, stretching from Zero Point to MG Marg, featured passionate slogans such as ''Voice for the Voiceless'' and ''We Want Justice,'' urging for compassion and the safeguarding of stray animals.

Organizer Jigmee Ladakhi emphasized the movement's essence, stating, ''Street dogs are not burdens but companions.'' The event concluded with calls for policies rooted in compassion and the safeguarding of animal rights.

