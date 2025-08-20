Pabitra Margherita's Diplomatic Engagements Highlight Strengthened International Ties
Union Minister Pabitra Margherita met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss key developments in the Ministries of External Affairs and Textiles. Margherita expressed gratitude for his dual roles and shared his recent diplomatic achievements in Africa, underscoring India's commitment to fostering international cooperation.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his parliamentary office on Wednesday. Margherita conveyed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for his appointments in two crucial ministerial roles.
In a statement on social media platform X, Margherita described the meeting as "invaluable," emphasizing the opportunity for learning and growth under Modi's guidance. He briefed the Prime Minister on ongoing initiatives in both the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Textiles.
Margherita's recent diplomatic visit to Africa saw engagements with Eswatini's King Mswati III and major stakeholders, strengthening bilateral relations in numerous sectors. He further engaged with Lesotho's leadership, highlighting India's focus on international cooperation in trade, education, and health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Musk vs. Modi: Inside the battle over India's internet censorship
TIMELINE-How India-US trade talks unravelled
Heavy rains, landslides hamper rescue efforts in northern Indian state, dozens missing
FACTBOX-Deadly disasters in Indian Himalayas over the years
EXCLUSIVE-Missed signals, lost deal: How India-US trade talks collapsed