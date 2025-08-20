Pabitra Margherita's Diplomatic Engagements Highlight Strengthened International Ties

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his parliamentary office on Wednesday. Margherita conveyed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for his appointments in two crucial ministerial roles.

In a statement on social media platform X, Margherita described the meeting as "invaluable," emphasizing the opportunity for learning and growth under Modi's guidance. He briefed the Prime Minister on ongoing initiatives in both the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Textiles.

Margherita's recent diplomatic visit to Africa saw engagements with Eswatini's King Mswati III and major stakeholders, strengthening bilateral relations in numerous sectors. He further engaged with Lesotho's leadership, highlighting India's focus on international cooperation in trade, education, and health.

