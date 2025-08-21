14 Arrests Made in Shocking Mexico City Double Murder

Authorities have detained 13 individuals linked to the shocking May attack resulting in the deaths of two high-ranking Mexico City officials. Mayor Clara Brugada announced the arrests on Wednesday.

The audacious daytime shooting saw gunmen on motorbikes open fire, killing two of Brugada's top aides in an area previously considered a safe haven in contrast to the rest of the nation.

The incident has raised serious concerns about safety across the capital, known for its relative peace amidst wider national violence.

