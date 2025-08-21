14 Arrests Made in Shocking Mexico City Double Murder
Authorities have detained 13 individuals in connection with a shocking May shooting that killed two top aides of Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada. The surprising daylight attack, executed by motorbike-riding gunmen, took place in an area thought to be relatively safe.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 00:05 IST
Authorities have detained 13 individuals linked to the shocking May attack resulting in the deaths of two high-ranking Mexico City officials. Mayor Clara Brugada announced the arrests on Wednesday.
The audacious daytime shooting saw gunmen on motorbikes open fire, killing two of Brugada's top aides in an area previously considered a safe haven in contrast to the rest of the nation.
The incident has raised serious concerns about safety across the capital, known for its relative peace amidst wider national violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico City
- attack
- murder
- arrests
- gunmen
- safety
- officials
- Clara Brugada
- shooting
- daytime
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam's New Portal Push for Indigenous Safety: Arms Licences in Sensitive Areas
Kerala High Court Halts Toll Collection Over Public Safety Concerns
WhatsApp's New Safety Overview: A Step Forward in Combating Scams
Gauteng Boosts School Safety with Mining Rehab, First Aid, and Governance
Premier Lesufi Suspends Gauteng Safety HOD and CFO Over Financial Misconduct