Left Menu

Thailand Enforces Daily Transfer Limit to Tackle Online Fraud

Thailand implements a daily limit on online bank transfers, aiming to combat financial fraud affecting vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly. The new regulation by the Bank of Thailand seeks to curb the tide of online scams plaguing Southeast Asia, particularly benefiting those at risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 21-08-2025 07:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 07:23 IST
Thailand Enforces Daily Transfer Limit to Tackle Online Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's banking sector is taking decisive action to crack down on online fraud with new regulations introduced by the Bank of Thailand. This involves imposing a daily transfer limit of 50,000 baht ($1,537) on several online transactions, targeting the prevention of financial fraud.

Aimed at protecting vulnerable customers, including children and seniors, this measure hopes to combat the growing industry of digital scams. The adjustments align with demands for banks globally to adopt more proactive consumer protections.

Daranee Saeju, the assistant governor overseeing Payment Systems Policy and Financial Consumer Protection, elaborated on how this regulation aims to stymie large monetary transfers from criminals, boosting recovery prospects for victims. The rule applies variably according to customer risk profiles under KYC assessments and will gradually cover all mobile and internet banking customers within the year.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025