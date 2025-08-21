Left Menu

Guterres Calls for Immediate Ceasefire Amidst Gaza Crisis

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza to prevent further death and destruction. Israel continues its offensive, despite international criticism and resultant displacement. Guterres also calls for the release of hostages and opposes Israel's expansion of settlements, jeopardizing the two-state solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 08:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive appeal for peace, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged an immediate ceasefire in Gaza this Thursday, amid escalating tensions following Israel's announced military operation to seize Gaza City.

During remarks in Japan at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, Guterres highlighted the critical need to avert a humanitarian crisis induced by continued hostilities. His call comes as Israel mobilizes thousands of army reservists in a bid to take control of Gaza's largest urban center, an action that's drawn widespread international concern over its potential to forcibly displace a large number of Palestinians.

Since conflict ignited on October 7, 2023, with Hamas-led attacks on southern Israeli communities, Israel's military operations have resulted in significant casualties. The UN chief also demanded the release of hostages by Hamas and criticized Israel's controversial settlement expansions in the West Bank, actions likely to isolate Palestinian communities and threaten prospects for a two-state solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

