Guterres Calls for Immediate Ceasefire Amidst Gaza Crisis

In a decisive appeal for peace, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged an immediate ceasefire in Gaza this Thursday, amid escalating tensions following Israel's announced military operation to seize Gaza City.

During remarks in Japan at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, Guterres highlighted the critical need to avert a humanitarian crisis induced by continued hostilities. His call comes as Israel mobilizes thousands of army reservists in a bid to take control of Gaza's largest urban center, an action that's drawn widespread international concern over its potential to forcibly displace a large number of Palestinians.

Since conflict ignited on October 7, 2023, with Hamas-led attacks on southern Israeli communities, Israel's military operations have resulted in significant casualties. The UN chief also demanded the release of hostages by Hamas and criticized Israel's controversial settlement expansions in the West Bank, actions likely to isolate Palestinian communities and threaten prospects for a two-state solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)