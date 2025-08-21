Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik Discharged: Recuperating at Home After Hospitalization

Biju Janata Dal leader Naveen Patnaik has been discharged from a Bhubaneswar hospital after treatment for dehydration. He expressed gratitude for support from Odishans and well-wishers, including Prime Minister Modi and Congress President Kharge. Patnaik is now recuperating at home with plans to visit Delhi after recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 10:35 IST
Naveen Patnaik Discharged: Recuperating at Home After Hospitalization
Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with ex-BJD leader VK Pandian (Photo/BJD). Image Credit: ANI
Biju Janata Dal chief and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was released from a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday evening after undergoing treatment for dehydration. He had been admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare on Sunday, August 17. Following his discharge, Patnaik returned home to Naveen Niwas, accompanied by former 5T Chairman V K Pandian, where he is set to rest and recuperate.

Upon leaving the hospital, Patnaik expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Odisha for their prayers and well-wishes. He thanked the medical staff for their dedicated care during his hospital stay. "I want to thank the people of Odisha for their prayers and good wishes for my health and to the hospital for taking such good care of me," Patnaik shared in a post on X. He also extended thanks to several political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who reached out to him during his hospitalization.

The BJD announced that Prime Minister Modi had spoken with Patnaik, inquiring about his health and wishing him a speedy recovery. Modi also invited Patnaik to visit Delhi upon recovering fully. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh disclosed that Kharge also contacted Patnaik, extending similar sentiments. In addition, Patnaik received visits from Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, and Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das during his recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

