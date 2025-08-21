Gujarat Floods: Rains Swamp Villages, Weather Warnings Issued

The village of Raval in Gujarat's Devbhoomi Dwarka district faced severe flooding on Thursday, as relentless rains submerged roads and surrounding low-lying areas, cutting off connectivity with nearby Kalyanpur village.

The Ahmedabad Meteorological Centre has issued warnings for intense rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds across ten districts, including Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, and Surat. The region has been enduring continuous downpours in recent days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that several areas in Saurashtra and Kutch witnessed extraordinary rainfall, with more expected in the coming days. Predictions indicate sustained rainfall near the Arabian Sea, affecting Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa as Punjab and Haryana brace for thunderstorms and varied rainfall intensities.

