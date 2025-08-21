BJP Demands Resignation of Palakkad MLA Amid Scandal
The BJP protested against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil following allegations of indecent conduct by actress Rini Ann George. She accused him of sending offensive messages and persuading her to meet him at a hotel. George has not filed any formal complaint, and Mamkoottathil remains in his political role.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took to the streets of Palakkad on Wednesday, staging a protest march to demand the resignation of local MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil. The demonstration came in the wake of serious allegations made by actress and model Rini Ann George, who accused the Congress leader of misconduct.
George claimed that Mamkoottathil had repeatedly sent her offensive messages and invited her to a hotel. When confronted with the possibility of these allegations being made public, he reportedly dared her to proceed. Although she chose not to name the leader or his party, George said she had informed party leaders of the incident, alleging that multiple politicians' families have faced similar issues.
Despite the gravity of the accusations, George has not filed a formal complaint. However, she decided to speak out, motivated by similar experiences shared by other women on social media. Meanwhile, Mamkoottathil, the sitting MLA and President of the State Youth Congress, continues to engage actively on social media, maintaining his political influence. (ANI)
