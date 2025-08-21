Left Menu

Jharkhand Farmers to Receive Compensation for Crop Losses Amid Rainfall Woes

Jharkhand's Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey announced compensation for farmers facing crop losses due to heavy rainfall. Addressing urea hoarding concerns, she warned fertiliser sellers of possible license cancellations. The state has seen increased urea demand due to favorable rainfall conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey has promised farmers compensation for crop losses caused by heavy rains that affected regions like Palamu and Chotanagpur. The announcement was made during her 'Janta Darbar' programme, emphasizing the government's commitment to supporting the state's agriculture sector.

Tirkey addressed concerns about urea hoarding, warning wholesale and retail fertiliser sellers of license cancellation if found guilty. She highlighted how the demand for urea has surged due to good rainfall, leading to potential stocking issues in areas such as Palamu.

The minister also tackled various public grievances, including issues with the 'Maiyan Samman Yojana' and smart meter billings, resolving many on the spot. She urged affected farmers to submit compensation claims to local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

