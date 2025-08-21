India's Power Surge: Coal Production and Future Reforms

In a recent statement, Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy declared that India currently has ample coal supplies, dismissing any rumors of shortages affecting power generation.

Speaking at the 13th commercial coal mines auction launch, Reddy underscored the necessity to boost coal production to meet future power needs.

India, with vast reserves ranking second in global production and consumption, expects major upcoming reforms in its coal sector, according to Reddy's announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)