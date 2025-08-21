India's Power Surge: Coal Production and Future Reforms
Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy assures no current coal shortage in India, highlighting adequate stocks for power generation. Emphasizing future demands, Reddy urges increased coal production, regular auctions, and early mine operationalization. India ranks second globally in coal reserves, with reforms anticipated soon.
In a recent statement, Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy declared that India currently has ample coal supplies, dismissing any rumors of shortages affecting power generation.
Speaking at the 13th commercial coal mines auction launch, Reddy underscored the necessity to boost coal production to meet future power needs.
India, with vast reserves ranking second in global production and consumption, expects major upcoming reforms in its coal sector, according to Reddy's announcement.
