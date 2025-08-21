Left Menu

EU and US Strike Landmark Trade Deal on Car Tariffs

The European Union seeks to apply lower U.S. tariffs on its car exports retroactively following a new trade deal with the U.S. The agreement reduces tariffs on European cars once the EU introduces new legislation. Both sides are eager to implement the changes quickly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:15 IST
EU and US Strike Landmark Trade Deal on Car Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is pushing for retroactive application of lower U.S. tariffs on its car exports, EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic announced on Thursday. This development follows the transatlantic partners' recently established trade agreement, which outlines comprehensive steps to alleviate tariff burdens on both sides.

The agreement, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in July, details the reduction of existing 27.5% U.S. tariffs on European cars once the EU implements necessary legislation. According to Sefcovic, this could see U.S. tariff concessions taking effect as early as August 1.

In addition to auto tariffs, the joint statement outlined plans for the EU to procure significant quantities of U.S. energy products and addressed other sectors for future inclusions. The pact also emphasized resolving digital trade barriers and securing cooperative strategies for steel and aluminum markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025