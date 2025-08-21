Left Menu

Tragic Incident Mars TVK's Rally Amid Political Unfoldings

A 33-year-old man from Chennai, Prabhakaran, collapsed and died on his way to a rally in Madurai for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party. The event marks actor-politician Vijay's attempt to position his party as a third option against DMK and AIADMK ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:10 IST
In a tragic turn of events, Prabhakaran, a 33-year-old resident of Chennai, passed away on his journey to attend the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Madurai, as hospital authorities confirmed on Thursday. Traveling in a van with friends, he left Chennai the previous night but collapsed during a stop near Chakkimangalam.

After stepping out briefly, Prabhakaran failed to return, prompting his friends to find him unconscious and rush him to the intensive care unit of Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by the hospital dean. This incident coincides with a significant move in Tamil Nadu politics as TVK leader and actor Vijay spearheads a rally in Madurai district.

Aiming to introduce TVK as a formidable third front in state politics, Vijay's rally marks a strategic effort against both the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Addressing attendees, Vijay defined the party's top priorities, highlighting the BJP as their 'ideological enemy' and DMK as their 'political enemy'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

