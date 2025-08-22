Negotiations and Tensions: Israel's Hostage Talks Amid War

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday announced the initiation of negotiations aimed at the release of hostages held in Gaza, alongside efforts to conclude the ongoing war on terms favorable to Israel.

In a statement to Israeli soldiers stationed in Gaza, Netanyahu detailed his meetings with military commanders to strategize for capturing key locations in Gaza City and overcoming Hamas forces. Concurrently, he ordered the start of immediate negotiations to secure the release of hostages and conclude the conflict favorably for Israel, highlighting the importance of diplomatic engagement at this decision-making juncture.

As military actions continued in Gaza City, the Israeli government demonstrated its resolve by mobilizing 60,000 reservists on Wednesday, a move that has drawn international ire. This mobilization period could offer diplomatic mediators a window to negotiate a proposed 60-day ceasefire, which entails an exchange of hostages and long-term Palestinian prisoners. However, Israel insists on the unconditional release of all hostages as a prerequisite for any agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)