JICA & Aavishkaar Capital Fuel Global Supply Chain with USD 40 Million Investment

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has committed USD 40 million to Aavishkaar Capital's Global Supply Chain Support Fund, enhancing economic ties with India while promoting SME growth in Asia and Africa. This strategic move aims to foster robust, climate-conscious supply chains in emerging markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 11:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) announced a significant USD 40 million investment into Aavishkaar Capital's 'Global Supply Chain Support Fund.' This fund focuses on boosting enterprises operating within Asia and Africa, thereby promising a major impact on regional supply chains.

Announced by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, this decision took center stage at the Economic Partnership in Indian Ocean - Africa Forum in Yokohama. The investment reflects decades of strong economic collaboration between India and Japan, aiming to uplift emerging markets across the global south.

According to JICA's Senior Vice President, Mikio Hataeda, the partnership is set to propel SMEs with climate and social impact into the global stage. Established by Aavishkaar Group with the backing of KfW, the fund has already made significant investments and seeks further expansion with JICA's backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

