Left Menu

Jharkhand's Budget Boost: Supplementary Finances Unveiled

The Jharkhand government presented a supplementary budget for 2025-26, totaling Rs 4,296.62 crore. Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore tabled it after a delay due to the adjournment in memory of former Chief Minister Shibu Soren. An earlier annual budget of Rs 1.45 lakh crore had been presented in March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 22-08-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 11:50 IST
Jharkhand's Budget Boost: Supplementary Finances Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government has unveiled a supplementary budget of Rs 4,296.62 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, as tabled in the state assembly this Friday.

Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore presented these additional financial allocations following a delay caused by an adjournment in honor of the late former Chief Minister Shibu Soren.

This supplementary budget follows an annual budget, presented in March, which amounted to Rs 1.45 lakh crore, marking significant fiscal plans for the state this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025