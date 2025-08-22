Jharkhand's Budget Boost: Supplementary Finances Unveiled

The Jharkhand government has unveiled a supplementary budget of Rs 4,296.62 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, as tabled in the state assembly this Friday.

Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore presented these additional financial allocations following a delay caused by an adjournment in honor of the late former Chief Minister Shibu Soren.

This supplementary budget follows an annual budget, presented in March, which amounted to Rs 1.45 lakh crore, marking significant fiscal plans for the state this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)