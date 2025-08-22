Left Menu

Ukrainian Attacks Ignite Fire at Russian Energy Facility

An energy facility in Russia's Bryansk region was set ablaze due to Ukrainian missile and drone strikes. The facility is part of the Druzhba oil pipeline network supplying Europe, which has now been disrupted. The fire has since been extinguished, as confirmed by regional governor Alexander Bogomaz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:49 IST
Ukrainian Attacks Ignite Fire at Russian Energy Facility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

An energy facility in Russia's Bryansk region caught fire following missile and drone attacks attributed to Ukraine, according to regional governor Alexander Bogomaz.

The facility is integral to the Druzhba pipeline network, which transports oil to Europe.

The incident has led to a temporary halt in oil supplies, affecting countries like Hungary. The blaze, however, was quickly extinguished.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025