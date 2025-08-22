Ukrainian Attacks Ignite Fire at Russian Energy Facility
An energy facility in Russia's Bryansk region was set ablaze due to Ukrainian missile and drone strikes. The facility is part of the Druzhba oil pipeline network supplying Europe, which has now been disrupted. The fire has since been extinguished, as confirmed by regional governor Alexander Bogomaz.
An energy facility in Russia's Bryansk region caught fire following missile and drone attacks attributed to Ukraine, according to regional governor Alexander Bogomaz.
The facility is integral to the Druzhba pipeline network, which transports oil to Europe.
The incident has led to a temporary halt in oil supplies, affecting countries like Hungary. The blaze, however, was quickly extinguished.
