CP Radhakrishnan: NDA's Vice-Presidential Hopeful Boosts Campaign

NDA's Vice-Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, bolstering his campaign. Supported by key BJP leaders, he has filed his nomination with the backing of prominent party figures. The election, following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, is set for September 9 with Radhakrishnan as a strong contender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:59 IST
CP Radhakrishnan: NDA's Vice-Presidential Hopeful Boosts Campaign
NDA Vice-Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi (Photo/X: Nitin Gadkari's office). Image Credit: ANI
National Democratic Alliance's Vice-Presidential candidate and Maharashtra Governor, CP Radhakrishnan, intensified his campaign by meeting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi. During this meeting, Gadkari extended his best wishes to Radhakrishnan for the upcoming election, a sentiment echoed by BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, who also attended the gathering.

Radhakrishnan, a seasoned BJP leader hailing from Tamil Nadu, was previously honored at Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's residence. This event was attended by various Union Ministers and BJP MPs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has publicly expressed his confidence in Radhakrishnan's potential, highlighting his nomination filing as a significant milestone supported by top NDA leaders.

Radhakrishnan, who served as Maharashtra's Governor and held previous gubernatorial roles in Jharkhand and Telangana, brings extensive political experience. A former two-term MP representing Coimbatore, he has been pivotal within the BJP since his early involvement with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The Vice Presidential election will occur on September 9, following the vacancy left by former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

