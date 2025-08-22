UN Calls for Immediate Aid to Alleviate Gaza Famine

In a powerful statement from Geneva, the United Nations aid chief blamed Israel's obstruction of aid as the primary reason for the famine currently devastating parts of Gaza. He asserted that this humanitarian crisis was preventable and called for immediate action to let in aid supplies on a vast scale.

United Nations Emergency Coordinator Tom Fletcher emphasized that while aid remains blocked at borders, the international community must act swiftly to prevent further suffering. He criticized the systematic obstruction attributed to Israeli policies as a significant barrier.

Fletcher's remarks directed at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged an end to policies perceived as retributive. He stressed the urgent need for unrestricted entry of food and essential supplies into Gaza to alleviate the ongoing crisis.

