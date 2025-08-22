WestBridge Capital Acquires 15% Stake in Edelweiss Asset Management

In a strategic move, global investment firm WestBridge Capital is set to acquire a 15% stake in Edelweiss Asset Management, part of the Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EFSL) portfolio, for Rs 450 crore, thereby valuing the enterprise at approximately Rs 3,000 crore. This acquisition is poised to herald a new era of growth for Edelweiss Mutual Fund (MF), enhancing its trajectory towards becoming a robust, independent business entity.

With total assets under management recorded at Rs 1.52 lakh crore as of June 30, 2025, reflecting a 44% compound annual growth rate, Edelweiss MF stands as one of the pivotal sectors under EFSL's expansive umbrella. The transaction underscores EFSL's commitment to unlocking value within its MF segment, further amplified by WestBridge's strategic entry into a high-growth market with proven leadership.

According to EFSL Chairman and MD Rashesh Shah, welcoming WestBridge as a strategic partner aligns with the company's vision for a value-creation journey. The deal, pending final approvals from regulatory bodies including SEBI and CCI, is anticipated to solidify Edelweiss MF's growth path through enhanced equity momentum and innovation-driven strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)