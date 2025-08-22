Left Menu

Amit Shah's Strategic Visit: Boosting BJP's Southern Presence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Kochi for BJP's Kerala State Leadership Meet and Tamil Nadu for the 'Booth Karyakarta Sammelan', ahead of elections. Highlighting campaign strategies, he interacted with party workers, focusing on strengthening booth-level organization across key parliamentary and assembly segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:43 IST
Union Minister Amit Shah with Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the BJP Kerala State Leadership Meet in Kochi, where he was received by Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other senior party leaders. This meeting is crucial as it precedes the local body elections in the state.

Amit Shah had earlier addressed media events, emphasizing the strategic assembly in Ernakulam, which marks another pivotal visit following his interaction with ward-level BJP members. His itinerary includes vital engagements in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, focusing on reinforcing party strategies.

His Tamil Nadu visit is part of the 'Booth Karyakarta Sammelan' in Tirunelveli, supported by robust security measures led by City Police Commissioner Santosh Hadimani. Amit Shah plans to guide party operations in five parliamentary and 28 assembly segments, aiming to strengthen BJP's grassroots campaign and challenge rival policies in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

