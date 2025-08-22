Amit Shah's Strategic Visit: Boosting BJP's Southern Presence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the BJP Kerala State Leadership Meet in Kochi, where he was received by Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other senior party leaders. This meeting is crucial as it precedes the local body elections in the state.

Amit Shah had earlier addressed media events, emphasizing the strategic assembly in Ernakulam, which marks another pivotal visit following his interaction with ward-level BJP members. His itinerary includes vital engagements in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, focusing on reinforcing party strategies.

His Tamil Nadu visit is part of the 'Booth Karyakarta Sammelan' in Tirunelveli, supported by robust security measures led by City Police Commissioner Santosh Hadimani. Amit Shah plans to guide party operations in five parliamentary and 28 assembly segments, aiming to strengthen BJP's grassroots campaign and challenge rival policies in the region.

