Swollen Rivers Flood Northern India, Devastating Crop Fields

Rising waters in the Ganga and Ramganga rivers have sparked flood-like conditions across villages in Kanpur and Moradabad. Farmers face severe losses as sugarcane and paddy fields submerge, while the government contemplates compensation solutions for devastated communities. Extreme weather continues to threaten the region with potential further damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:25 IST
Visuals of villages facing flood-like situation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The escalating water levels of the Ganga River have plunged several Kanpur villages into a flood-like crisis. In Moradabad, the swelling Ramganga River has wreaked havoc, demolishing crops and leaving farmers with substantial economic setbacks. Government compensation is anticipated, pending assessments.

Substantial damages to sugarcane and paddy fields have driven farmers to financial despair, as Horticulture Department's Divisional Statistical Officer, Harjeet Singh, promises compensation via the Fasal Beema Yojna for those insured. "We are striving to guide and assist the affected farmers," he confirmed.

Farmer Sanjay grimly lamented the obliteration of his fields, foreseeing a costly replanting process. "There was sugarcane, there was paddy... everything was destroyed," he said, underscoring the urgent need for government intervention amidst ongoing heavy rains, cloudbursts, and flash floods that have pushed river levels past safety limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

