Swollen Rivers Flood Northern India, Devastating Crop Fields

The escalating water levels of the Ganga River have plunged several Kanpur villages into a flood-like crisis. In Moradabad, the swelling Ramganga River has wreaked havoc, demolishing crops and leaving farmers with substantial economic setbacks. Government compensation is anticipated, pending assessments.

Substantial damages to sugarcane and paddy fields have driven farmers to financial despair, as Horticulture Department's Divisional Statistical Officer, Harjeet Singh, promises compensation via the Fasal Beema Yojna for those insured. "We are striving to guide and assist the affected farmers," he confirmed.

Farmer Sanjay grimly lamented the obliteration of his fields, foreseeing a costly replanting process. "There was sugarcane, there was paddy... everything was destroyed," he said, underscoring the urgent need for government intervention amidst ongoing heavy rains, cloudbursts, and flash floods that have pushed river levels past safety limits.

