Markets on Edge Ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech: A Pivotal Moment for Monetary Policy?

The financial world holds its breath as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell readies to deliver a much-anticipated speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium. Historically, Powell's statements at this event have moved markets, but this year's address takes on heightened significance amid criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, questioning the Fed's independence.

This comes as unexpected July producer price increases have altered investor dynamics, with futures markets now pricing a 66% chance of a rate cut in September, down from 85%. Other Fed officials at Jackson Hole appear cautious about a September cut, hinting that Powell must navigate delicate waters in his speech.

Meanwhile, global stocks maintain a steady course, with minor shifts across European markets and a modest rise in Wall Street futures. U.S. market sentiments remain mixed, as data revisions show Germany's economy contracting, while Japan's inflation trends keep the yen under pressure. Key speeches and economic indicators continue to present a volatile landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)