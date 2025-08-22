Tragic End: Class 11 Student's Untimely Passing in Madhya Pradesh
An 18-year-old Class 11 student, Santosh Kushwaha, was found dead by hanging in Gehvara, Madhya Pradesh. After returning from tuition, he went to his room and later was discovered by family members who found him unresponsive. The case, labeled as suicide, is under investigation by local police.
Tragedy struck Gehvara village in Madhya Pradesh when Santosh Kushwaha, an 18-year-old Class 11 student, was discovered dead by hanging. The incident unfolded after he returned home from tuition and went upstairs to his room, according to his grandfather, Panchu Kushwaha.
When Santosh did not appear for lunch, his concerned family members went to check on him. To their dismay, they found him hanging in his room. The family rushed him to the district hospital, but unfortunately, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.
Prabhu Dayal, an assistant sub-inspector at the district hospital police outpost, stated that the case has been referred to the Ishanagar police station for further investigation as a suicide.
