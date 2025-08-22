Left Menu

Operation WeedOut: Major Dismantling of Smuggling Ring

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has successfully dismantled a syndicate trafficking hydroponic weed into India. Over 72 kg of the illicit substance and illegal proceeds worth Rs. 1.02 crore were seized. The operation involved arrests in multiple locations and highlighted the syndicate's targeting of vulnerable youth via social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:48 IST
Recovered hydroponic weed (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a nationwide operation dubbed Operation "WeedOut," the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has disrupted a major smuggling syndicate, the Ministry of Finance announced. Coordinating efforts across multiple Indian cities, the DRI seized large quantities of hydroponic weed and substantial illicit funds.

On the night of August 20, DRI officers executed synchronized arrests at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Bengaluru and Bhopal Junction, uncovering 29.88 kg and 24.186 kg of hydroponic weed, respectively, from passengers on the Rajdhani train traveling to Delhi. Further investigations led to the capture of the syndicate's mastermind in New Delhi, along with Rs 1.02 crore in drug-related proceeds.

An early morning raid on August 21 at a Bengaluru hotel resulted in an additional 17.958 kg of hydroponic weed seizure. Overall, authorities recovered a total of 72.024 kg of weed valued at Rs. 72 crore. The operation culminated in the arrest of the syndicate's key members who co-opted unemployed youth via social media, demonstrating the NDPS Act's stringent enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

