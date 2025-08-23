U.S. Government Buys Big Stake in Intel

The U.S. government has decided to make a substantial investment in Intel Corporation by purchasing $8.9 billion worth of the company's common stock. This acquisition consists of 433.3 million primary shares, priced at $20.47 per share, which gives the government a 9.9% stake in the tech giant.

Intel is currently engaged in a major expansion of its domestic chipmaking abilities, with plans to inject more than $100 billion into its U.S. locations. The government's involvement comes as part of this broader strategy to bolster the company's manufacturing infrastructure within the country.

Additionally, the investment agreement includes a five-year warrant that allows the government to buy an extra 5% of common shares at $20 per share, which is exercisable in specific circumstances related to Intel's retention of 51% of its foundry business.