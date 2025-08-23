Trump Administration Halts Offshore Wind Project Amid Security Concerns

The Trump administration has mandated Denmark's Orsted to cease activities on its Revolution Wind project located off the coast of Rhode Island. This directive was revealed in a letter by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, citing national security concerns.

Acting Director Matthew Giacona emphasized that the suspension aims to safeguard U.S. national security interests and prevent potential conflicts within the exclusive economic zone, high seas, and territorial seas. Orsted, currently unable to comment, has been hindered by the administration's stance against offshore wind and clean energy projects.

Earlier this year, President Trump halted new offshore wind leasing pending reviews. He has criticized wind energy as aesthetically displeasing, unreliable, and costly. Despite this, Orsted is seeking $9.4 billion from shareholders amidst the administration's unfavorable view of wind power.

